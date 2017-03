Submitted by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife State shellfish managers have approved a razor clam dig beginning March 24 with openings alternating between Mocrocks and Copalis beaches for three days. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) approved the opening on evening tides after marine toxin tests confirmed the clams on those two […]

The post WDFW Approves Razor Clam Dig Beginning March 24, Cancels Opening at Twin Harbors appeared first on GraysHarborTalk.

Comments