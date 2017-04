Submitted by The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife State shellfish managers have given the OK for a five-day razor clam dig at Twin Harbors starting April 5, and have tentatively scheduled the beach to open again later this month. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) approved the opening after marine toxin tests […]

