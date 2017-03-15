Water Issues Temporarily Close Restrooms and RV Dump Facilities at Elma Rest Area

Amenities available at the State Route 8 Elma Safety Rest Area are temporarily reduced pending emergency maintenance activities.

Until further notice, the restroom building and RV Dumpsite are not available for use. Portable toilets are on site, and the rest area grounds also are open for drivers to walk, stretch or exercise pets.

A water problem has prompted the temporary closure of the restrooms and RV dump facilities. WSDOT maintenance crews are assessing the situation and hope to make repairs soon.

WSDOT also provides other Safety Rest Areas across the state to give travelers a place to rest before continuing on their journey.

