Watch video now: Taylor Swift tour tickets go on sale today, her 28th birthday

Taylor Swift is celebrating her 28th birthday Wednesday as tickets officially go on sale for her Reputation world tour. The singer has also released a new tour trailer to get fans pumped.

The promo video, set to her song “Ready for It?,” features clips from her “Look What You Made Me Do” video interspersed with footage from her Super Saturday Night performance earlier this year.

Hardcore Swifties had the chance to purchase tickets in a special pre-sale last month through Taylor Swift Tix, powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fans.

Taylor’s stadium tour kicks off May 8 in Glendale, Arizona, and hits 33 cities before wrapping in October.