Watch today's stars sing for Elton John tonight on "I'm Still Standing: A Grammy Salute"

By Andrea Dresdale

Michele Crowe/CBSFriday saw the release of Revamp and Restoration, two albums’ worth of today’s stars covering Elton John’s biggest hits. Tonight on CBS, you can watch those albums come to life, when many of the same stars take the stage to perform on Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A GRAMMY Salute.

The all-star concert, taped in New York City a few days after the Grammy Awards, features a wide range of artists, including Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, John Legend, Kesha, Maren Morris and Lady Gaga, all singing Elton’s legendary tunes.

“For all these artists to have come together and voluntarily agreed to do this…without much cajoling, I have to say, is a huge tribute to us, and it gives me a warm feeling,” says Elton. “It’s the most wonderful feeling when someone…sings your song and so I’m absolutely thrilled and delighted.”

Elton and his musical partner Bernie Taupin sat in the front row during the taping, which unnerved some of the artists, but not Ed Sheeran, who sang “Candle in the Wind.”

“I’ve done these events before…I did a Beatles one, I did a Stevie Wonder one and I was so nervous then,” Ed explains. “But I feel fortunate enough to be able to call [Elton] a friend and I didn’t feel that nervous — it just felt like playing a song to a mate. I know that sounds weird, but it was a cool feeling.”

Young Canadian singer/songwriters Shawn Mendes and Alessia Cara said they were honored to take part in an event honoring a musician they were introduced to by their parents.

“My parents listened to him all the time,” says Alessia. “My mom came from Italy and she didn’t really speak a lot of English, so for her, melody was such a big thing and his melodies are beautiful…she was always so amazed by him.”

Shawn notes that Elton’s on-stage confidence has been an inspiration, and he admires the legendary singer for being “fearlessly himself.”

Kesha, meanwhile, calls Elton “a music god” and says singing for him left her “tongue-tied.”

Here are the performances you’ll see on the two-hour special, which airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT:

“The Bitch Is Back” — Miley Cyrus

“Candle in the Wind” — Ed Sheeran

“Daniel” — Sam Smith

“I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues” — Alessia Cara

“Your Song” — Lady Gaga

“Rocket Man” — Little Big Town

“Border Song” — Recitation by Hamilton star Christopher Jackson, piano accompaniment by Valerie Simpson

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — SZA & Shawn Mendes

“Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” — Maren Morris

“We All Fall in Love Sometimes” — Chris Martin

“My Father’s Gun” — Miranda Lambert

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” — Kesha

“Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” — John Legend

“Bennie and the Jets” — Elton John

“Philadelphia Freedom” — Elton John

“I’m Still Standing” — Elton John and Ensemble

