Watch now: Sting & Shaggy party in Jamaica in new video for "Don't Make Me Wait"

John P. Filo/CBSSting and Shaggy are now taking their bromance to the streets of Kingston, Jamaica.

After performing their duet “Don’t Make Me Wait” at the Grammy Awards, as well as the NFL Tailgate Party before the Super Bowl, the former Police frontman and the reggae/pop star have now released a video for the track.

The clip features Shaggy and Sting hanging out in Kingston singing, dancing and shooting pool, while the local residents go about their daily business, flirt with one another, prepare yummy-looking food, hit the beach, and take to the streets for a huge party.

“Don’t Make Me Wait” is the lead track from Sting and Shaggy’s joint album, 44/876, due out April 20. The album’s title refers to the international calling codes for Sting and Shaggy’s home countries, respectively: the U.K. and Jamaica.

In other Shaggy news, he plays himself in a new Netflix movie called Game Over, Man!, an action comedy that’s sort of a spoof of Die Hard. It’s streaming now.

