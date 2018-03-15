Watch now: Sneak peek of Katharine McPhee in Broadway's "Waitress"

By Music News Group

Matt MurphyAs Katharine McPhee gets ready to make her Broadway debut in Waitress next month, we now have a sneak peek of her in the role.

Entertainment Tonight has an exclusive mini-music video of Katharine performing one of the show’s songs, “What Baking Can Do,” as pregnant pie-maker Jenna. We see her crafting recipes for her famous pies and placing the sugary creations out on the diner’s counter as she belts out the tune.

On April 10, the singer/actress will take over the lead role in the musical, based on the 2007 romantic comedy of the same name and featuring songs written by Sara Bareilles.

The former American Idol finalist will star in Waitress through June 17.

