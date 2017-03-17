Watch now: Sia and Pink’s duet “Waterfall” gets a mesmerizing video

RCA RecordsThe mesmerizing music video has been released for Sia and Pink’s new duet, “Waterfall.”

The visual doesn’t feature Sia or Pink, but instead features two air dancers as they float and spin gracefully inside a wind tunnel, wearing dark bodysuits and futuristic helmets as they perform. The video was shot at iFly, an indoor skydiving center in Ontario, California.

“I’ve lost control/I paddle but you’re too strong/But I gotta trust your flow/But I’ve lost control/And babe it’s a relief to know/I got you keeping me float/When I’m in your waterfall,” Sia and Pink sing on the chorus.

Sia co-wrote the song with Norwegian duo Stargate, who also produced the track. It serves as Stargate’s debut single. The duo — Tor Erik Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen — has also written and produced hits for Beyonce, Coldplay, Ne-Yo, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Fifth Harmony and others.

