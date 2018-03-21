Watch now: Sara Bareilles sings “Everything’s Alright” as Mary Magdalene in "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"

By Music News Group

James Dimmock/NBCIn the latest promo for NBC’s Easter broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, we get a sneak peek of Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene.

The clip shows Sara singing her version of “Everything’s Alright” from the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. We see her embracing John Legend‘s Jesus and also catch a glimpse of rock legend Alice Cooper as King Herod.

Of course, this is just rehearsal footage, since the musical will air live, Sunday, April 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

