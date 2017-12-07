Watch now: Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz give us a “taste” of their "Waitress" performance

By Music News Group

Josh LehrerAs previously reported, next month, Sara Bareilles will be returning to the starring role in Waitress, the Broadway musical she composed — she’ll be joining her longtime pal Jason Mraz in the cast. If you can’t wait to see them together, a preview is now available.

To give us all a taste of their on-stage dynamic, the two filmed the number “It Only Takes a Taste” on a bench in Central Park in New York City, accompanied by stringed instruments.

In the song, Jason’s Dr. Pomatter is complimenting Sara’s Jenna on her baking skills, and maybe flirting a bit in the process. In the musical, the two characters then embark on an affair.

Sara will join Jason on stage at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre beginning January 16. Jason will wrap his run on January 28.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments