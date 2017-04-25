Watch now: Pentatonix releases video for Elvis Presley cover, “Can’t Help Falling in Love”

Vijat MohindraPentatonix is taking on the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. The a cappella group has released the music video for their version of Elvis Presley‘s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

The simple visual starts with the camera panning around the group as they sit in a circle in front of a black background and harmonize. Their images then fade in and out of each other as light particles twinkle around them.

The stripped-down rendition of the song is featured on the latest Pentatonix album, PTX Vol. IV — Classics, which debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 chart. The album also features arrangements of John Lennon‘s “Imagine,” Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “Jolene,” featuring Dolly Parton.

Pentatonix will play five dates in Japan starting May 25, then kick off a series of U.S. dates on July 2 starting in Los Angeles, California.

