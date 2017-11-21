Watch now: Pentatonix performs “How Great Thou Art” with Jennifer Hudson for TV Christmas special

NBCUniversalPentatonix is giving fans a sneak peek at their Christmas TV special, which features a guest appearance by Jennifer Hudson.

The a cappella group enlists J-Hud to lend her powerhouse vocals to “How Great Thou Art.” She kicks off the song, as each member of Pentatonix slowly joins in harmony. It ends with a soaring note from Jennifer that brings the house the down.

A Very Pentatonix Christmas airs November 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and again on December 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Pentatonix kicks off their Christmas tour on December 3 in Chicago.

