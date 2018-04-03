Watch now: Meghan Trainor releases new dance video for “No Excuses”

By Music News Group

Epic RecordsIf Meghan Trainor‘s “No Excuses” didn’t already make you want to get up and dance, this new dance video will.

Meghan has released a new video for her empowering jam, featuring a group of young dance influencers performing some energetic choreography.

“Meghan’s new single is so fun and energetic and we felt that this group of young influencers would help spread this message of respect with the younger generation all over the world,” says Meghan’s creative director, Charm LaDonna, in a statement. “This group of dancers was hand selected by me and Meghan. We’ve worked with a bunch of them over the years and it’s been so fun to watch these strong, young women grow up.”

In addition to her regular music video for the song, Meghan also collaborated with Zumba to release an official Zumba choreography video.

