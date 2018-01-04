Watch now: Katy Perry shows us how elaborate “Hey Hey Hey” video was made

Rony AlwinCurious about how Katy Perry‘s theatrical “Hey Hey Hey” video came together? The singer’s released a new behind-the-scenes video that shows how it was made.

The clip provides an insider look at a few choice scenes, including one where Katy — dressed as Marie Antoinette — chows down on Takis, and another where she slaps her undesirable suitor, Prince Piggy, about a dozen times.

Katy explains the premise of the video, in which she plays Marie Antoinette daydreaming of Joan Arc, whom she also plays.

“You don’t have to just be one thing if you’re a woman, you can be all things,” Katy explains. “And just because you’re vulnerable doesn’t make you weak. That’s what we’re trying to tell in this video for ‘Hey Hey Hey.’”

