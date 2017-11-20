Watch now: Josh Groban sings “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” with help of a children’s choir

Reprise RecordsHe may not be Santa Claus, but Josh Groban does make some little kids’ Christmas dreams come true.

The singer enlists a children’s choir to help him record the John Lennon holiday classic, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).” The music video for the song shows them in the studio together, as Josh lays down his vocals and then cheers on the kids as they sing.

“Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” is available on the deluxe edition of his Christmas album, Noël, out now.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.