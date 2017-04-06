Watch now: John Mayer’s turning Japanese in new video for “Still Feel Like Your Man”

In the moody-looking clip, John enters a room filled with geishas of various races waving fans, while other people dance around. A furious-looking Asian man sits in a chair in the center of it all, and behind him, on what looks like a shelf covered by a see-through screen, is a seated woman wearing a veil decorated with butterflies.

Images of the woman continue to flash as John sings about missing an ex, whom he recently revealed is his former girlfriend, Katy Perry.

John then proceeds to bust some moves with people wearing giant panda costumes, and we see two Japanese sword fighters facing off in a stylized forest.

At the end of the clip, the furious Asian man hands John a box, but doesn’t look happy about it. John smirks, grabs it and leaves. He then opens the box and inside, we see a butterfly.

"Still Feel Like Your Man" is from John's new album The Search for Everything.





