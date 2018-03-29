Watch now: James Bay performs acoustic version of new song, “Us”

By Music News Group

Sarah PiantadosiJames Bay‘s new single “Us” comes out Friday, but today we get to hear an acoustic version of the song.

In a video on Entertainment Weekly, James strums his guitar as he sings the hopeful love song, accompanied by a piano and a backup singer.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet people all over the world and witness the phenomenal strength of crowds,” James tells EW. “I wrote this song to explore unity and inclusion. Looking through the lens of my own personal relationships, this song turned out to be a particularly important moment on the album for me.”

James sings on the chorus, “Tell me how to be in this world/Tell him how to breathe and feel no hurt/Tell me how ‘cause I believe in something/I believe in us.”

“Us” follows the release of “Wild Love” and “Pink Lemonade” off James’ upcoming album, Electric Light. The album is due out May 18.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments