Watch now: Get a peek at Lifetime biopic “Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland”

Lifetime's Michael Jackson biopic will no doubt get people once again talking about the King of Pop.

In the first-look trailer for the upcoming film Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland, we get a glimpse of the last few years of MJ’s life.

The movie, which will be told through the eyes of his bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard, is based on the two men’s 2014 best-selling book Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days. According to People, it will highlight Jackson’s role as a father.

In the biopic, Jackson is played by Navi, a prominent Michael Jackson impersonator. Chad L. Coleman plays Whitefield and Sam Adegoke will play Beard.

“People had no idea the kind of stuff Mr. Jackson’s been through all his life,” Coleman says in the trailer while talking to Beard. “He didn’t want to be the King of Pop. He just wants to be Mike.”

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland is set to premiere on Lifetime on Memorial Day.

