Watch now: Bruno Mars performs live at the Apollo in new TV concert special

By Andrea Dresdale

Florent DéchardBruno Mars is bringing his brand of 24K Magic to the Apollo Theater for a new live concert special airing next week.

A trailer for the special shows Bruno and his band the Hooligans kicking off the show with a performance on top of the landmark theater’s famous marquee. We then see Bruno on the indoor stage, as the crowd goes wild. There are also shots of him cruising around New York City with his crew and meeting the locals.

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo, the singer’s first primetime TV special, airs Wednesday, November 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

