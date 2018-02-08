Watch now: Adam Levine’s relationship unravels in new video for Maroon 5’s “Wait”

By Music News Group

222 Records/InterscopeHow many bizarre ways can you watch a relationship end? Maroon 5 shows us quite a few in the trippy new video for their song “Wait.”

The clip stars actress Alexandra Daddario as Adam Levine‘s love interest. The video starts with both Alexandra and Adam waking up in coffins. What follows is a series of dream-like visuals in which Adam desperately begs her to stay.

- Advertisement -

In one scene, he tries to touch her face but it turns to paint. In another, she sits in a junk yard as missiles explode all around her. In the final scene, she drives away in a car, unraveling everything like yarn as she goes.

This is the second video the band has released for “Wait.” The first one debuted last month and features Adam singing the song using various Snapchat filters to change his appearance.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments