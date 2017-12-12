Watch Josh Groban & Kelly Clarkson get their Phantom on in "A Home for the Holidays" clip

Eric McCandless/CBSOn his 2015 album Stages, Josh Groban recorded a duet with Kelly Clarkson of “All I Ask of You,” a song from The Phantom of the Opera. Next week on CBS, you’ll be able to see them sing it together.

Josh is hosting the 19th annual A Home for the Holidays special on CBS next Tuesday, December 19. Kelly is one of the musical guests on the special, and you can watch a sneak preview of the two belting out the impassioned duet now.

In addition to Josh and Kelly, the special will feature musical performances from country stars Kane Brown and Kacey Musgraves.

A Home for the Holidays, which airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT, highlights inspirational stories of children who found their forever homes when they were adopted out of foster care. Currently, there are more than 420,000 children in foster care in the United States.

