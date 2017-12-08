Watch: James Corden takes a break with Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and more

By Music News Group

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty ImagesOn The Late Late Show Thursday night, host James Corden shared a video shot backstage as The Forum in Los Angeles, when James Corden stopped by to give Nick Spampanato, the building’s general manager, a break.

James took ovr for a while and proceeded to check in on Ed Sheeran and Demi Lovato and talk with Niall Horan about his tour rider. Finally, Taylor Swift lets James replace a backup dancer at the last second.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights at 1:30 a.m. on CBS.

