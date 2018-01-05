Watch "Fearless" Lady Gaga zip-line upside-down in Costa Rica

By Music News Group

Image Group LA/ABCLady Gaga dove off the top of Houston’s NRG Stadium at Super Bowl last year, so no doubt zip-lining in Costa Rica is child’s play compared to that.

The singer’s boyfriend, Christian Carino, posted an Instagram video of Gaga zip-lining in the forest upside down.

“The Super Bowl jump was only a warmup,” he captioned the video. “Simply fearless.”

At the end of the ride, though, Gaga admits she got a little freaked out. “Oh my God!” she says. “The brakes scared the s*** out of me!”

The two have been spotted vacationing in Costa Rica since New Year’s Eve.

