Watch Celine Dion serenade her stylist in new video

Dewey Nicks for The Hollywood ReporterWouldn’t it be cool to hang around with Celine Dion while she sang you her biggest hits? You can get that experience — sort of — by watching a new Hollywood Reporter video featuring Celine, her stylist Law Roach, and singer/actress Zendaya.

Roach has just made The Hollywood Reporter’s list of the 25 Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood, mostly because he’s turned Celine into a fashion plate. During the fashion shows in Paris in July, she made headlines by sporting a series of edgy outfits Roach put her in. “Law has changed me, like, 65 times a day!” Celine jokes to the publication.

Celine started working with Roach because she admired Zendaya’s style and wanted to know whom she worked with. The three shot two videos for The Hollywood Reporter: in one of them, the three discuss their style icons, breakfast — Celine only ever eats a croissant with regular coffee — and which Hepburn they prefer: Katharine or Audrey.

Celine chooses Audrey because, she says, “While we were traveling, my husband had the privilege of meeting her in jewelry store. And when he entered the jewelry store, and he saw [her]…he did not buy me what he wanted to buy me because he was like, ‘Ohmigod, I just saw Audrey Hepburn!'”

In the other video, Celine serenades Law and Zendaya with “Because You Loved Me,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” Of “Beauty and the Beast,” she says it’s one of “two classics” that made her the star she is today. The other one is, of course, “My Heart Will Go On.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

