Watch Bruno Mars dancing with himself in new “That’s What I Like” video

Kai Z. FengBruno Mars‘ latest top-10 hit, “That’s What I Like,” has gotten an official video.

In the visual, directed by Bruno and Jonathan Lia, the singer busts some impressive moves while interacting with pop-up animation illustrating the song’s story — images appear of a New York City skyline on the line “got a condo in Manhattan” and Cadillac wheels arrive when Bruno sings about jumping in a Cadillac, little animated Brunos even show up to “sing” background vocals.

“That’s What I Like” current sits at number 4 on Billboard‘s Hot 100. As previously reported, Bruno’s 24K Magic World Tour gets underway this summer.

