Watch as Adam, Kelly, Alicia and Blake transform into a Rat Pack Vegas lounge act in new 'Voice' promo

2018 NBCUniversal Media, LLCLast month, when a fan asked Kelly Clarkson on Twitter if she plans to duet with fellow Voice coach Alicia Keys at some point, she hinted, “We may or may not have already filmed something for our season where we may or may not be singing together.” Well, it appears that this “something” has arrived — the two are singing together and it is, as you might have guessed, insanely awesome.

In a new promo for the new season of the NBC show, which you can watch exclusively over at EW.com, all four coaches find themselves in a black-and-white, Rat Pack-era Sin City lounge, crooning standards. Adam and Blake, wearing tuxedos and with drinks in hand, sing Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon,” and exchange some good-natured insults. Then, they make way for the ladies.

Kelly and Alicia, who’ve been watching from the audience, take the stage and launch into a roof-raising version of Nina Simone’s classic “Feelin’ Good,” with both powerhouse vocalists giving their prodigious pipes a great workout.

No doubt all four coaches will sing a few more numbers together when the new season of The Voice kicks off February 26 on NBC.

