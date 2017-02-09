Washingtonians take the lead and recognize the growing threat of wildfire

San Juan Island Firewise Community

Many Washington residents are working hard throughout the year to prepare their homes and properties for wildfire. In fact, this year, Firewise recognized 32 communities’ commitment to wildfire safety, making Washington the state with the third highest Firewise Communities in the nation.

They are doing this by taking action now, before smoke is in the air, to increase the chances of their home surviving a wildfire without fire department intervention, prevent catastrophic losses and create more fire resistant landscaping using Firewise Principles.

Congratulations to the 32 communities who are now Firewise Communities and increasing their property’s chances of not being destroyed from wildfire.

Firewise Communities/USA is for everyone

Becoming a Firewise Community means homeowners are empowered to work

Eagle Crest community reducing their wildfire fuel, one tarp at a time.

together with neighbors in reducing their wildfire risk. They are showing their commitment by making their property better prepared to survive when wildfire threatens, allowing the peace of mind to evacuate early.

Firewise not only helps homeowners through tips and checklists, but also offers a toolkit that provides tools and resources for homeowners and other community residents.

Five easy steps for Firewise Recognition

Obtain a wildfire risk assessment as a written document from your state forestry agency or local fire department.

Form a board or committee and create an action plan based on the assessment.

Conduct a ‘Firewise Day’ event.

Invest a minimum of $2 per capita in local Firewise action for the year.

Submit an application to your state Firewise liaison.

See the Program Criteria to learn how to help your home, get started toward recognition, plus learn the top seven benefits of being recognized as a Firewise Community. Not only will you increase the chance of your home surviving a wildfire, you also may have the opportunity for assistance through grant funding.

DNR works with numerous conservation districts, local fire districts, and county agencies across the state to encourage neighbors to work together, often through Firewise, to prepare for the possibility of a wildfire and become fire adapted.

Learn more at DNR’s Firewise – Prepare Your Home web page and start now to prepare for wildfire.

