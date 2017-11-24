Washington State Patrol Troopers Spot Stolen Vehicle Leaving Grays Harbor County

The Washington State Patrol stopped a vehicle stolen from the Aberdeen Wal-Mart earlier this week. Lieutenant Kevin S. Darst with the Aberdeen Police Department said they responded to the parking lot just after 8:30 Tuesday morning.

The victim parked his white Honda Civic in the parking lot and came out about 25 minutes later to find it gone. The stolen vehicle information was broadcast on the police frequencies and while the officers were still on scene at Wal-Mart, Washington State Troopers reported that they had spotted the stolen vehicle traveling Eastbound on SR 12.

They stopped the vehicle near Elma and detained three suspects later identified as Thomas Smith, a 30 year old white male from Satsop, WA, April Jones, a 29 year old white female from Tacoma, WA., and Jason Shaffer, a 27 year old white male from Tacoma.

The Aberdeen Officers responded to the arrest location and recovered the vehicle which was turned over to the owner at the scene. The three suspects were arrested and transported to jail. All three suspects were arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and possessing Burglary tools. One of the suspects also had a DOC felony warrant.

