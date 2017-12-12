Washington County Suing State Over Unfunded Mandates

Snohomish County is preparing to sue the state to get back the money it spent to comply with a law that required placing more ballot drop boxes countywide.

The law, which was sponsored by former Republican state Sen. Kirk Pearson to make it easier for people in rural areas to vote, took effect July 23. It required at least one drop box for every 15,000 registered voters, with a minimum of one box in each city, town, and census-designated place with a post office. Locally, that meant more than a dozen new boxes will need to be installed throughout Grays Harbor County, maintained year-round, and staffed on election night.

Snohomish County expects to spend $250,000 next year to install and operate 19 new ballot boxes. The state provided no funding.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

