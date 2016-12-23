Washington Among Four States Chosen to Help Modernize Power Sector

Washington is one of four states leading the way to modernize the electric power sector thanks to a new project from the National Governors Association.

Along with Oregon, Kentucky and Rhode Island, Washington will engage a broad set of state stakeholders and policy leaders, including electric utilities, renewable energy developers, and regional power experts to design action plans around issues such as fostering grid modernization, resiliency and environmental stewardship.

Washington’s policy academy work will focus on three areas:

Empowering consumers and businesses to take advantage of renewable energy, energy efficiency, and other alternatives to conventional electric power. This includes a special focus on developing more shared community solar projects in Washington.

Reforming electricity market incentives to ensure that solar and other distributed energy resources get appropriate economic rewards.

Strengthening the resiliency and reliability of the electric power system using modern technologies that are cost effective.

“Innovation and collaboration are crucial to meeting our state’s ambitious carbon reduction goals,” said Inslee. “The NGA policy academy offers an excellent opportunity to innovate and collaborate. I’m looking forward to learning from our colleagues in other states and from national experts.”

Brian Bonlender, director of the Washington State Department of Commerce, said the electric power sector is a key component of Washington’s clean energy future.

“Electrification of the transportation system and using more renewable and distributed energy will require a strong and flexible power system,” Bonlender said. “The NGA policy academy provides an opportunity for our clean energy policy team to take a deeper look at our best options for this important transformation of the electric sector.”

Evolving economic trends, technological advances, customer preferences and policy changes have created challenges to the traditional business models for utilities. Through the NGA project, states will address those challenges, learning how to effectively navigate the power sector’s transformation. The goal of the project is to position states for long-term success as they seek to align market incentives with policy goals for a cleaner, more efficient and more resilient power sector.

The policy academy will build on efforts from the NGA Center for Best Practices Environment, Energy and Transportation Division, which provided expertise in power sector modernatization to the states for the past three years. Those efforts include work with governors’ offices and public utility commissions from more than 25 states.

NGA policy academies provide an intensive technical assistance opportunity for a small group of state teams to develop and implement strategies for addressing complex public policy challenges. The policy academy process and lessons learned from it are also intended to serve as a catalyst for adoption of best practices in all states.

