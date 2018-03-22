WALK THE MOON to headline North Carolina benefit concert

By Music News Group

Image Group LA/ABCWALK THE MOON will headline a benefit concert for Band Together NC, a North Carolina-based organization that uses “live music as a platform for social change.” The show takes place at the Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh on June 23.

Proceeds from the concert will support Triangle Family Services and its mission to help local North Carolina families with mental healthcare. For ticket info, visit BandTogetherNC.org.

WALK THE MOON recently wrapped a North American headlining tour in support of their new album, What if Nothing, which features the lead single “One Foot.” This summer, they’ll play a run of home-state shows in Ohio, and they’ll also open for Thirty Seconds to Mars on Jared Leto and company’s massive Monolith tour.

