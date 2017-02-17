Walk the Moon frontman thanks fans for support following dad’s death

ABC/Lou RoccoWalk the Moon cancelled their 2016 summer tour so frontman Nick Petricca could be with his dad, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Now, Nick has revealed that his father has passed away, and is thanking fans for their support.

In a video posted on Instagram, Nick says of his dad, “As many of you know, he was struggling with Alzheimer’s disease for a very long time and now he’s finally at peace. And I wanted to thank you, everybody who sent comments and letters or stories of your own struggles.”

“It’s meant so much to experience the darker parts of this journey surrounded by so much love,” he adds. “It made all the difference and thank you.”

The “Shut Up and Dance” singer also encourages fans to find out more about fighting the disease via Hilarity for Charity, an organization founded by Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren that raises money for families struggling with Alzheimer’s care.

