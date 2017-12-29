WALK THE MOON are "super-pumped" to ring in 2018 with a "huge party" in New Orleans

By Andrea Dresdale

Brian ZiffLast month, WALK THE MOON released their new album What If Nothing, and they’re closing out 2017 in style. On December 31, the “Shut Up and Dance” hitmakers will be performing at the Allstate Fan Fest in New Orleans, and their performance will air during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

The band, along with Imagine Dragons, will be part of Rockin’ Eve’s Central Time Zone countdown, an hour after Ryan Seacrest rings in 2018 in Times Square. WALK THE MOON’s bassist Kevin Ray couldn’t be more excited.

“I feel like Dick Clark’s New’s Rockin’ Eve is such a staple of New Year’s Eve,” he tells ABC Radio. “Even if you’re already excited about New Year’s, you turn on Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve and it pumps you up 200%.”

Kevin says it will be special because Imagine Dragons is also on the bill and, “We’re doing it in an amazing place: New Orleans, which we love.”

“We love the food, the energy, the people, everything about it,” he adds. “And to be doing this for something special like New Year’s…a giant free show in a parking lot, right before the ball drops…you can’t get much more exciting than that!”

According to Kevin, the band usually turns down New Year’s gigs so they can spend time with their families, but a trip to New Orleans was too good to pass up.

“When they called to ask if we would do this, there was no question about it, we were all super-pumped,” he says. “So not only are we going, we’re bringing the significant others down, we’re bringing family and friends down — it’s gonna be a huge party.”

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs December 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

