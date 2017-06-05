Viral infection leads Billy Joel to reschedule this month’s Madison Square Garden show

GlobeNewswire/The Madison Square Garden CompanySince January of 2014, Billy Joel has performed once a month at New York’s Madison Square Garden as part of his ongoing residency at the “World’s Most Famous Arena.” But this month’s show has been rescheduled due to illness.

Billy was scheduled to perform at The Garden on Tuesday. His spokesperson said in a statement, “Billy Joel has been battling a viral infection and is forced to postpone his concert at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 6th, at the mandate of his doctor.”

The show has been rescheduled for December 20; all tickets for Tuesday will be honored on that day. Billy’s residency will resume July 5.

On this Friday, June 9, tickets will go on sale for Billy’s 47th consecutive show at the Garden, which will take place November 18th.

