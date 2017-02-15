Vehicle Fire Spreads to Vacant Home in Aberdeen

A car fire spread to a vacant Aberdeen home overnight, Battalion Chief Troy Palmer with the Aberdeen Fire Department reports no injuries. He said that they were called to the fully involved vehicle fire in the 900 block of W. 1St St. just before 2:30 AM Wednesday morning.

Arriving units reported that the fire had spread to the exterior and attic of a single-story vacant residence. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes, crews had to attack the vehicle fire and the exterior of the residence before gaining access to the residence to dowse the fire in the attic.

A total of 8 Aberdeen firefighters responded in 1 Command Vehicle, 2 Fire Engines, and 1 Medic Unit. 1 Fire Engine from Hoquiam Fire Department also responded with 2 personnel.

The vehicle is considered a total loss and the structure sustained around $2500 in damages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

