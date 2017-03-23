Vance Creek Pond #1 in Elma will open to fishing for Spring Break

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will open Bowers Lake, also known as Vance Creek Pond #1, to fishing by juveniles (under 15 years of age), seniors (70 years old and over), and anglers with WDFW disability status and have a designated harvester card only, April 1 through April 9, 2017.

A press release from the department said that the opener will provide additional fishing opportunity for juveniles, seniors, and anglers with a disability and have a designated harvester card on their person on Bowers Lake during Spring Break for local school districts. Bowers Lake is an “opening day” lake regulated for juvenile, senior, and anglers with WDFW disability status and a designated harvester card only. Bowers Lake will re-open Saturday, April 22, 2017.

Lake Inez, (Vance Creek Pond #2) west of Bowers Lake, will remain closed until the regularly scheduled lowland trout opener on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

Fishers must have a current Washington fishing license. Check the WDFW “Fishing in Washington” rules pamphlet for details on fishing seasons and regulations. Fishing regulations are subject to change. Call the WDFW Fishing hotline for the latest rule information at (360) 902-2500, press 2 for recreational rules or check the WDFW webpage at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/ for details on fishing seasons and regulations. For the Shellfish Rule Change hotline call (360) 796-3215 or toll free 1-866-880-5431.

