Vacant Home burns again in Aberdeen

No injuries were reported at the scene of another vacant house fire in Aberdeen overnight, this one was already a total loss from a previous fire. Battalion Chief Troy Palmer said in a press release that the fire was spotted just before midnight by an aid crew that was returning to the Southside Fire Station. The crew reported flames venting from the roof of an abandoned building 1 block from the Aberdeen Fire Department Headquarters station.

The vacant building was located on the 500 block of W. Market Street. Upon arrival, fire was venting from holes cut in the roof by the fire department from a previous fire at the location on September 30, 2016 and an unsecured doorway.

*This photos is from the September fire.

A total of 11 firefighters fought the fire, 9 Aberdeen Firefighters responded in 1 Command Unit, 2 Engines, and 1 Medic Unit, and 2 firefighters from the Hoquiam Fire Department responded in 1 Engine. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, however there are no utilities to the building and it is unsecured, allowing transients free access. The building is only 800 square feet and was already considered a total loss from the previous fire.

The Aberdeen Fire Department reminds all property owners of their responsibility to secure their vacant and fire damaged properties to prevent unauthorized access.

Comments