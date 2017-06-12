UW Researchers Seeking Input on 2015 Fishing Closures

If you or someone you know was impacted by the 2015 fisheries closures, a group of researchers at the University of Washington is asking for your input.

In May of 2015 a massive harmful algal bloom (or HAB) contaminated seafood with potent toxins along the entire West Coast. This resulted in coastwide harvest closures of shellfish (including Dungeness crab, rock crab, and razor clams) and fish (sardines and anchovies), cutting off the economic lifeline for fishery-dependent communities.

The University of Washington’s School of Marine and Environmental Affairs would like to survey members of coastal communities affected by the 2015 closures to document the economic, social and cultural impacts of the bloom.

If you or someone you know is willing to participate in the survey, please contact us via this link: https://survey.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0JxVOdBLDmgsEhT

You will be asked to provide your contact information so that we can send you a copy of the survey. We value and appreciate your time and will compensate participants with a $5 gift card for completing the survey.

Alternatively, if you or someone you know would prefer to answer survey questions on paper, please contact Anne Baxter at (206) 543-4280 or [email protected] and a copy of the survey with a postage paid return envelope will be mailed to you.

FAQs:

How will this study be used?

The information collected will contribute towards improving our understanding of the economic, social and cultural impacts of HABs in coastal fishing communities. It will also inform the development of strategies to foster resilience of coastal communities to HABs.

Who does this study include?

We invite anyone who identifies themselves as a member of the coastal communities selected for this study, including but not limited to fishermen, operators, crew, fish processors, processor employees, buyers/first receivers, municipal employees, shoreside business such as lodging, restaurants, fishing and sporting goods suppliers, and others who feel they are part of the community and are affected by HABs.

What communities does this study include?

The communities selected for this study include:

* Gray’s Harbor (Westport, Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Ocean Shores) (sp – WE know it’s not possessive)

* Baker’s Bay (Long Beach, Ilwaco, Chinook)

* Astoria, Warrenton

* Garibaldi, Tillamook

* Newport

* Winchester Bay, Reedsport

* Coos Bay (Charleston, North Bend, Coos Bay)

* Port Orford

* Brookings, Harbor

* Crescent City

* Arcata Bay (Eureka, McKinleyville, Trinidad)

* Fort Bragg

* Bodega Bay

* Half Moon Bay, El Granada

* Monterey, Moss Landing

* Morro Bay

Are my answers confidential?

This is a confidential survey. Analysis of the survey results will be anonymous and/or aggregated. Information obtained in the survey are subject to the University of Washington’s confidentiality requirements and will not be provided or presented in any way as to identify individual participants.

