Utility Work Will Reduce US Route 101 to Single Lane Near Pacific/Grays Harbor County Line Late March

Utility crews will take advantage of better weather to replace damaged fiber optic cable that runs along US 101 over the next two weeks, requiring a daytime single-lane closure. The workzone will change each day, moving within a four-mile area along US 101 between mileposts 68 and 72, just north of the Pacific/Grays Harbor county line.

Flaggers will control one-way alternating traffic during the following times:

Each weekday from Thursday, March 15, through Friday, March 30, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

Drivers can get real-time traffic information on their phone with the WSDOT traffic app and by viewing Grays Harbor highway construction and maintenance available on the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.

Hyperlinks within the release:

Traffic app: wsdot.wa.gov/Inform/mobile.htm

Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates: wsdot.wa.gov/Regions/Olympic/Construction/

