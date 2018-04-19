Utility Work Brings Lane Closures to State Route 109 in Pacific County

Drivers who use State Route 109 in Grays Harbor County will encounter a construction zone approximately one mile in length between Copalis Beach and Pacific Beach as utility crews install new overhead fiber optic cabling.

From 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 23 through Friday, April 27, traffic will be reduced to one alternating lane and a pilot car will escort drivers through the work area.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.

