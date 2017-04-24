ustin Bieber acknowledges troubled past: “Thank God I’m not where I used to be”

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images via ABCA few years ago, it seemed as though Justin Bieber was making headlines daily — not for his music, but for his bad behavior and his run-ins with the law. But things have now turned around for the Bieb, and he’s making critically-acclaimed chart-topping music and keeping his nose clean. He paused to reflect on how far he’d come on Sunday with an Instagram message to fans.

Justin posted a mug shot of himself from his 2014 Miami arrest for D.U.I. — labeled “Then” — next to a selfie of himself today, labeled “now.”

“I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!!” Justin captioned the image. “THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT?”

While we’re not sure when Justin will release the follow-up to his album Purpose, his remix of the Luis Fonsi/Daddy Yankee Spanish-language song “Despacito” is a massive global smash.

