US 101 Exit to State Street to Close During Chehalis River Bridge Work

Drivers who use northbound US 101 across the Chehalis River Bridge and the northbound exit to State Street can expect delays during daytime hours on Tuesday, March 21, and Wednesday, March 22, while Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews repair a damaged attenuator on the bridge.

Crews will close the right lane of northbound US 101 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. During the same times, the northbound US 101 exit to State Street will also close.

Attenuators are accordion-like structures that are installed near bridge ends, jersey barrier ends and other hard roadway devices. Their purpose is to reduce damage to structures, vehicles and motorists by collapsing and absorbing energy from collisions that result from errant vehicles.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time.

Real-time traffic information is available on travel alerts web page or by calling 5-1-1.

