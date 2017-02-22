Unattended Cooking Likely Cause of Fire at Aberdeen Home

Unattended cooking appears to be the cause of a kitchen fire in Aberdeen yesterday. Captain Sam Baretich tells us crews from the Aberdeen and Hoquiam Fire Departments were called to a structure fire in the 300 block of North Jeffries street just before 11 AM Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported, arriving units reported light smoke coming from the home which had been evacuated prior to their arrival.

The fire originated in a pan of grease on the kitchen stove, then spread to nearby rooms.

A total of two Engines, one Command Unit, one Medic unit, and one Hoquiam Engine were on scene. There were 10 Firefighters on scene as well as four called in from off duty to backfill the station and cover additional calls.

Baretich reminds residents not to leave the stove unattended while cooking.

Comments