U2's "Songs of Experience" headed for #1 debut on "Billboard" 200

By Music News Group

Interscope RecordsIt looks like U2 will return to the top of the Billboard 200 thanks to their new album, Songs of Experience. The 14th full-length studio effort from the Irish rockers is on track to debut at #1 on the chart with sales of an estimated 170,000 equivalent album units.

If the prediction holds true, U2 will end the reign of Taylor Swift, who’s ruled the Billboard 200 with her new album Reputation for the past three weeks.

Songs of Experience is the companion album to U2’s 2014 release Songs of Innocence, which was first released for free into the library of every iTunes user. It entered the Billboard 200 at #9 when it was commercially released.

U2 has topped the Billboard 200 a total of seven times, most recently with 2009’s No Line on the Horizon. They also reached #1 with 2004’s How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb, 1997’s Pop, 1993’s Zooropa, 1991’s Achtung Baby, 1988’s Rattle and Rum and 1987’s The Joshua Tree.

