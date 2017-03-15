U2’s Adam Clayton to be honored at 2017 MusiCares MAP Fund gala

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty ImagesU2 bass player Adam Clayton will receive a prestigious honor at the 13th annual MusiCares MAP Fund benefit concert, scheduled for June 26 at the PlayStation Theater in New York City.

The Irish rocker will be presented with the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award in recognition of his support of the MusiCares MAP Fund, which provides financial and supportive assistance for musicians and music industry figures in need of addiction recovery services.

Clayton is also being honored for his general dedication to helping people with addiction issues.

“MusiCares does such vital work in helping vulnerable people across our industry,” says Clayton in a statement. “I know from experience the importance of an accessible, supportive environment in times of need and I’m always happy to do what I can to benefit this important organization.”

The award is named after late guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan, who kicked his addictions, only to die in a helicopter crash in 1990.

The benefit will take place a few days before U2 performs two shows in East Rutherford, NJ as part of its Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary Tour.

The gala will feature a variety of as-yet-unannounced performers paying tribute to Clayton. All proceeds raised by the event will go toward the MusiCares MAP Fund.

General admission balcony seats to the concert are available at AXS.com.

