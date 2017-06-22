U2 to play intimate show at fundraiser where bass player Adam Clayton is being honored

Paul Morigi/Getty ImagesU2 will be performing at this year’s 13th annual MusiCares MAP Fund benefit concert, at which the band’s bass player, Adam Clayton, is being honored.

While we already knew Clayton would be receiving the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award at the event, in recognition of his support of the MusiCares MAP Fund, as well as his general dedication to helping people with addiction issues. Now it’s been announced that the whole band will show up to play a set at the fundraiser.

The show takes place at the 2,100-seat PlayStation Theater in New York on June 26.

It is a fundraiser, so tickets are pricey, with “VIP Living Room Sets” that seat 10 going for $15,000 and VIP floor seats selling for $1,500. But there is upper balcony seating available at a more affordable $500, and balcony seating is available through AXS.com for $75 per person.

But it’s all for a good cause. All proceeds raised by the event will go toward the MusiCares MAP Fund, which provides members of the music community with addiction recovery resources.

The Lumineers, who are opening for U2 on the band’s Joshua Tree tour, also will perform. Additional performers include Michael Franti and Macy Gray, among others.

