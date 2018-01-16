U2 pays tribute to Dolores O'Riordan: "Limerick's 'Bel Canto'"

By Music News Group

Frank Hoensch/RedfernsU2 has paid tribute to fellow Irish musician Dolores O’Riordan, who died suddenly on Monday. The band posted a photo of Bono alongside O’Riordan and the rest of The Cranberries on Instagram.

“The band are floored but it’s of course her family we’re all thinking of right now,” the caption reads. “Out of the West came this storm of a voice — she had such strength of conviction yet she could speak to the fragility in all of us.” The band also refers to O’Riordan as “Limerick’s ‘Bel canto,” referring to her hometown in Ireland and the Italian term for “beautiful singer.”

- Advertisement -

Along with U2, The Cranberries were one of the biggest bands to come out of Ireland. Their hit song “Zombie” was written about the conflict between England and the Irish Republican Army.

O’Riordan died at age 46. Her cause of death is yet to be determined.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Comments