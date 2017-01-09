U2 Launching The Joshua Tree Tour 2017

Steve Jennings/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — On the band’s website, U2 announced its classic The Joshua Tree will be played in its entirety every night during a 30th anniversary tour of Europe and North America.

“The Joshua Tree. Every song. Every show. North America & Europe this summer,” the band’s Twitter feed announced, complete with a throwback video of the band, and a link for date information.

“In July, the tour brings them home to Croke Park in Dublin, 30 years after the original Joshua Tree Tour’s two memorable shows at the Dublin venue in June 1987,” the band’s official website notes.

Tickets for U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 are on sale Monday, January 16th in Ireland, the UK and Europe and on Tuesday, January 17th in the US and Canada.

U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 – North American Tour Dates:

5/12 — Vancouver, BC, BC Place Stadium

5/14 — Seattle, WA, CenturyLink Field

5/17 — San Francisco, CA — Levi’s Stadium

5/20 — Los Angeles, CA — Rose Bowl

5/24 — Houston, TX, NRG Stadium

5/26 — Dallas, TX, AT&T Stadium

6/3 — Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

6/7 — Pittsburgh, PA, Heinz Field

6/11 — Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium

6/14 — Tampa, FL, Raymond James Stadium

6/18 — Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field

6/20 — Washington, DC, FedEx Field

6/23 — Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

6/25 — Boston, MA, Gillette Stadium

6/28 — E. Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

7/1 — Cleveland, OH, First Energy

