U2 adds fall leg to “The Joshua Tree” tour

Live Nation/PR NewswireU2 has expanded their 30th anniversary The Joshua Tree tour into the fall. The newly added U.S. dates will fun from September 3 in Detroit to September 22 in San Diego.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Monday, June 12, but if you’re a U2.com subscriber, you’ll receive access to a pre-sale starting this Thursday, June 8. All ticket info is available at U2.com.

Along with the U.S. dates, U2 has also added an October 3 show in Mexico City, as well as a batch of South American dates. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will provide support for the Mexico and South American dates. The special guest for the U.S. dates will be announced shortly.

U2 is currently traveling North America on the summer leg of The Joshua Tree tour, which continues this Wednesday, June 7 in Pittsburgh. On Friday, the Irish rockers will headline the Bonnaroo festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

Last week, U2 released a 30th anniversary reissue of The Joshua Tree that includes a variety of live performances, rarities, B-sides and newly remixed tracks.

Here are U2’s newly added U.S. tour dates:

9/3 — Detroit, MI, Ford Field

9/5 — Buffalo, NY, New Era Field

9/8 — Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium

9/10 — Indianapolis, IN, Lucas Oil Stadium

9/12 — Kansas City, MO, Arrowhead Stadium

9/16 — St. Louis, MO, The Dome At America’s Center

9/22 — San Diego, CA, Qualcomm Stadium

