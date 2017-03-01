U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer to Host Telephone Town Hall

In order to hear from constituents about the issues that matter to them, Representative Derek Kilmer (D-WA) will hold a telephone town hall on Wednesday, March 8 at 6:05 p.m. PT. Participants will have the opportunity to ask Representative Kilmer a question or leave a message with their comments.

Kilmer will be at the 7th Street Theater in Hoquiam on Friday, March 3, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM, as a series of town hall meetings nears conclusion.

“I work for the people I represent and it’s important to me that I get opportunities to hear directly from you,” said Kilmer “If you didn’t get to join us at one of my recent town halls I hope you will be able to participate in this call to share your ideas and concerns.”

Residents of the 6th District who would like to join the call can send an email to [email protected] with their name and phone number by 3 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 7.

Residents who sign up before the deadline will receive a phone call on Wednesday, March 8 inviting them to the town hall.

Recently, Kilmer held four town halls, including in Tacoma and Bremerton along with talking to people on a ferry ride. In 2016, Kilmer held 7 town hall meetings across the district. In addition, Kilmer consistently holds telephone town halls, open office hours, and meets with constituents on ferries, public buses, and at their places of employment.

